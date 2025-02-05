Left Menu

Trump's U.N. Critique: Reform, Funding Cuts, and Controversy

Former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the UN's operations, halting U.S. participation in various agencies, including UNRWA and UNESCO, over allegations of bias and inefficiency. While the UN argues for its reforms and crucial support, Trump maintains claims of disproportionate U.S. financial burden. Talks and funding remain contentious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 05:47 IST
Trump's U.N. Critique: Reform, Funding Cuts, and Controversy
President

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly criticized the United Nations for its management, alleging inefficiency despite its potential. Trump's remarks coincided with his decision to halt U.S. involvement with several U.N. agencies, including the Human Rights Council, UNRWA, and UNESCO, due to concerns over bias and operational shortcomings.

Trump's administration justified the move by pointing out the disproportionate financial burden shouldered by Washington as the UN's largest contributor. The U.S. accounts for 22% of the core U.N. budget and 27% of the peacekeeping budget, causing Trump to demand reforms.

The U.N. has rebuffed Trump's statements, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressing ongoing reforms to bolster efficiency. Despite halted funding and participation, the Secretary-General expresses a desire to maintain a constructive relationship with the U.S., indicating a complex diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025