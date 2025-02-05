Trump's U.N. Critique: Reform, Funding Cuts, and Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly criticized the United Nations for its management, alleging inefficiency despite its potential. Trump's remarks coincided with his decision to halt U.S. involvement with several U.N. agencies, including the Human Rights Council, UNRWA, and UNESCO, due to concerns over bias and operational shortcomings.

Trump's administration justified the move by pointing out the disproportionate financial burden shouldered by Washington as the UN's largest contributor. The U.S. accounts for 22% of the core U.N. budget and 27% of the peacekeeping budget, causing Trump to demand reforms.

The U.N. has rebuffed Trump's statements, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressing ongoing reforms to bolster efficiency. Despite halted funding and participation, the Secretary-General expresses a desire to maintain a constructive relationship with the U.S., indicating a complex diplomatic landscape.

