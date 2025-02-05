Delhi Decides: The High-Stakes Assembly Showdown
The Delhi Assembly elections are underway, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeking a third term based on governance and welfare schemes. Meanwhile, BJP aims to reclaim its influence in the capital, and Congress strives for a comeback. Voter turnout is crucial, with results due soon.
The Delhi Assembly elections have kicked off, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looking to secure a third consecutive term. They are banking on their record in governance and welfare to woo voters.
Polling spans across 13,766 stations, with 699 candidates vying for seats in all 70 constituencies. The turnout is expected to be a decisive factor, keeping all eyes on Delhi's electorate.
Security is tight with around 35,626 police officers and paramilitary deployed. Special provisions are made for senior citizens and accessibility, and a new Queue Management System app aids voter convenience.
