Smooth Sailing: Delhi Voters Flock to Polls Amid Robust Security

Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu exercised his right to vote at a polling station in Moti Bagh during the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday. In a statement to ANI, Sandhu emphasized that election preparations were thorough and the voting process was proceeding without issues throughout the capital.

With an air of confidence, Sandhu declared, "The preparations are complete. The election process has been going on smoothly across Delhi since morning. Voters are being well taken care of and facilitated... The experience is good. I've spoken with voters, and everyone is happy." He appealed to citizens to vote and encouraged them to urge others to join the democratic exercise.

He stated, "I urge everyone to step out to vote and convince others to do the same. Everyone must vote." The voting for 70 assembly seats commenced on Wednesday morning, as the electorate participated in choosing the 8th Assembly amidst comprehensive security arrangements. Authorities noted that the voting began at 7.00 am and would conclude at 6.00 pm.

There are 699 candidates contesting across the capital's 70 assembly constituencies. Delhi's voter registry includes 1,56,14,000 individuals: 83,76,173 males, 72,36,560 females, and 1,267 third-gender voters. The list also features 2,39,905 first-time voters aged 18 to 19, 1,09,368 elderly voters above 85, and 79,885 people with disabilities.

The elections are supported by a significant deployment of 97,955 personnel and 8,715 volunteers. Security comprises 220 companies from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 19,000 Home Guards, and 35,626 Delhi Police officers ensuring a peaceful election process. Voters can avail an AI-based Queue Management System app "Delhi Election - 2025 QMS" on Google Play Store to check real-time crowd levels at polling places. Emergency medical teams and a creche facility are available for parents with young children.

The ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) is aiming for a third consecutive term while the Bharatiya Janata Party leaves no effort undone to regain power. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)