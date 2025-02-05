Steady Voter Turnout Marks Erode East Bypoll

The initial hours of polling at the Erode East Assembly constituency bypoll recorded an 11 percent voter turnout, authorities reported.

Polling started at 7 am, and by 9 am, voter turnout was documented at 10.95 percent, as stated by District Collector and District Election Officer Raja Gopal Sunkara in an official statement.

A significant number of male voters participated in the early morning hours, ensuring a peaceful start to the election process, according to election officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)