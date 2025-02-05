Steady Voter Turnout Marks Erode East Bypoll
The Erode East Assembly constituency bypoll saw an 11 percent voter turnout in the first two hours of polling, as reported by an election official. Voting commenced at 7 am, and by 9 am, the participation was recorded at 10.95 percent. The early hours saw a strong male voter presence, with a peaceful polling process, according to District Collector and District Election Officer Raja Gopal Sunkara.
