Left Menu

Steady Voter Turnout Marks Erode East Bypoll

The Erode East Assembly constituency bypoll saw an 11 percent voter turnout in the first two hours of polling, as reported by an election official. Voting commenced at 7 am, and by 9 am, the participation was recorded at 10.95 percent. The early hours saw a strong male voter presence, with a peaceful polling process, according to District Collector and District Election Officer Raja Gopal Sunkara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:11 IST
Steady Voter Turnout Marks Erode East Bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

The initial hours of polling at the Erode East Assembly constituency bypoll recorded an 11 percent voter turnout, authorities reported.

Polling started at 7 am, and by 9 am, voter turnout was documented at 10.95 percent, as stated by District Collector and District Election Officer Raja Gopal Sunkara in an official statement.

A significant number of male voters participated in the early morning hours, ensuring a peaceful start to the election process, according to election officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025