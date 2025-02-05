Left Menu

Strong Turnout in Erode East Bypoll Kickoff

Approximately 11% of voters participated in the initial hours of the polling for the Erode East Assembly constituency bypoll. Polls commenced at 7 am, with nearly 11% turnout by 9 am. The early voting period was peaceful, with a significant male turnout.

Strong Turnout in Erode East Bypoll Kickoff
A strong voter turnout was observed during the early hours of the Erode East Assembly constituency bypoll on Wednesday, with around 11 percent of the electorate casting votes within the first two hours.

Polling stations opened at 7 am, and by 9 am, nearly 10.95 percent of eligible voters had participated, according to a statement by District Collector and District Election Officer Raja Gopal Sunkara.

Officials noted a substantial presence of male voters in the initial hours, contributing to the smooth and incident-free voting process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

