AAP Candidate Faces Heat for Alleged Election Code Violation

AAP candidate Amanatullah Khan is under scrutiny after an FIR was registered against him for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct in Delhi. Police seized Rs five lakh from government workers linked to the incident, highlighting ongoing investigations as the city witnesses sluggish voter turnout in assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:19 IST
DCP South East Ravi Kumar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have initiated action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Amanatullah Khan following allegations of breaching the Model Code of Conduct during the assembly elections. Deputy Commissioner of Police South East, Ravi Kumar Singh, informed ANI on Wednesday that an FIR has been lodged against Khan and his associates for election canvassing violations.

In a related development, authorities confiscated Rs five lakh from two Delhi government workers. Addressing the issue, DCP Singh revealed that the individuals were detained after a complaint was received. They are currently being interrogated by the Flying Squad Team, with both being identified as Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) workers in the government, and further investigations are ongoing.

The police intervention follows a video showing the AAP leader purportedly campaigning in his Okhla constituency post the official campaign deadline. The DCP's office confirmed on X that an FIR has been filed at Jamia Nagar Police Station against Amanatullah for violating the conduct code.

Simultaneously, Delhi is witnessing a slower than expected voter turnout in the assembly elections. Despite voting for 70 assembly seats and two by-polls beginning at 7 a.m., the capital reported just an 8.10% turnout by 9 a.m., according to the Election Commission of India. The North East district leads with a 10.70% turnout, while New Delhi's voter engagement remains sluggish at 6.51%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

