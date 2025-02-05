Left Menu

DMK Criticizes BJP for Alleged Cover-Up of Kumbh Mela Stampede

The DMK has accused the BJP of concealing the true death toll from the Kumbh Mela stampede in Uttar Pradesh. Allegations include hiding fatalities and restricting media coverage. The Tamil Nadu ruling party criticized the BJP for poor event management and not allowing parliamentary debate on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:26 IST
DMK Criticizes BJP for Alleged Cover-Up of Kumbh Mela Stampede
Simhastha-Kumbh Mela Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of obscuring the actual number of deaths from a stampede at the Mahakumbh festival in Uttar Pradesh. They allege a cover-up in the fatality figures presented by the state.

The DMK's mouthpiece, 'Murasoli', criticized the BJP for failing to make adequate arrangements for the vast influx of devotees, questioning their devotion. The editorial claims media outlets were restricted from reporting the increasing death toll, with the event management criticized as chaotic.

The newspaper further charged that opposition parties were barred from discussing the incident in Parliament. Reports suggest an English daily reported 48 deaths, contrary to the Uttar Pradesh government's official count of 30 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025