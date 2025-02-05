DMK Criticizes BJP for Alleged Cover-Up of Kumbh Mela Stampede

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of obscuring the actual number of deaths from a stampede at the Mahakumbh festival in Uttar Pradesh. They allege a cover-up in the fatality figures presented by the state.

The DMK's mouthpiece, 'Murasoli', criticized the BJP for failing to make adequate arrangements for the vast influx of devotees, questioning their devotion. The editorial claims media outlets were restricted from reporting the increasing death toll, with the event management criticized as chaotic.

The newspaper further charged that opposition parties were barred from discussing the incident in Parliament. Reports suggest an English daily reported 48 deaths, contrary to the Uttar Pradesh government's official count of 30 fatalities.

