Former CJI Chandrachud Votes in Pivotal Delhi Polls, Urges Citizen Participation

Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud emphasized the significance of elections and urged citizens, especially the youth, to vote. While casting his vote in Delhi's assembly polls, he affirmed the maturity of India's democracy and the Supreme Court's validation of EVMs. The Delhi elections recorded a 19.95% voter turnout by 11 am.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:43 IST
Former CJI DY Chandrachud (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a demonstration of civic responsibility, former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, accompanied by his wife Kalpana Das, cast his vote in the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling booth in the Lions Vidya Mandir Secondary School near the Teen Murti area on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Chandrachud underscored the importance of each election in sustaining a thriving democracy, asserting, 'Every single election is crucial. By exercising our franchise, we demonstrate that we are responsible participants in the democratic process.'

He called upon young voters to participate actively, highlighting the opportunity to vote as essential for youth engagement in governance, stating, 'There's lots of time left for voting to conclude and they must come out and cast their vote.'

Furthermore, Chandrachud lauded the maturity of India's democracy, urging acceptance of the Supreme Court's affirmation of Electronic Voting Machines' (EVM) validity, asserting, 'The Supreme Court is the last voice in the constitutional space on adjudication.'

As the Delhi assembly polls kicked off alongside by-elections in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, a voter turnout of 19.95% was recorded till 11 am, with the North East district reporting the highest turnout at 24.87% as per the Election Commission of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

