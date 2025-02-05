Eknath Khadse's Unofficial Visit Sparks Speculation

In a development that has caught the attention of political observers, Eknath Khadse, a prominent Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The meeting took place at Fadnavis's official residence in South Mumbai.

According to a source close to the chief minister, the encounter was of a personal nature and not political. Khadse, a veteran figure in Maharashtra politics, was previously a member of the BJP for nearly forty years before resigning from the Fadnavis-led cabinet in 2016 amid a land purchase controversy.

Despite his attempts to rejoin the BJP before last year’s Lok Sabha elections, Khadse's efforts were thwarted, allegedly by Fadnavis. His daughter-in-law, Raksha Khadse, currently serves as the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, adding a layer of intrigue to the unexpected meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)