Eknath Khadse's Unofficial Visit Sparks Speculation
Eknath Khadse, a leader from the Nationalist Congress Party, recently met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's residence in Mumbai. Although the meeting was described as personal and not political, it has sparked curiosity due to Khadse's history with the BJP and prior controversies.
In a development that has caught the attention of political observers, Eknath Khadse, a prominent Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The meeting took place at Fadnavis's official residence in South Mumbai.
According to a source close to the chief minister, the encounter was of a personal nature and not political. Khadse, a veteran figure in Maharashtra politics, was previously a member of the BJP for nearly forty years before resigning from the Fadnavis-led cabinet in 2016 amid a land purchase controversy.
Despite his attempts to rejoin the BJP before last year’s Lok Sabha elections, Khadse's efforts were thwarted, allegedly by Fadnavis. His daughter-in-law, Raksha Khadse, currently serves as the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, adding a layer of intrigue to the unexpected meeting.
