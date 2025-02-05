Rahul Gandhi Honors Dalit Icon in Bihar Amid Grieving MLA Call
Rahul Gandhi visited Patna to honor Jaglal Choudhary's birth anniversary. He was welcomed by Bihar Congress leaders and later met Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmed Khan to offer condolences after the tragic death of Khan's son. Gandhi, a frequent Bihar visitor, last came in January for a party event.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi landed in Patna on Wednesday, marking his presence at the birth anniversary commemoration of revered freedom fighter and Dalit figurehead, Jaglal Choudhary.
Upon arrival, Gandhi was greeted by Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and other prominent party figures at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport. Later, he is scheduled to attend the memorial event at Shri Krishna Memorial Hall.
In a poignant moment, Gandhi also met with Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmed Khan, following the recent bereavement of Khan's son under tragic circumstances. Offering his condolences at Gardani Bagh, Gandhi fulfills both a commemorative and compassionate role during his Bihar visit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
