China Condemns Forced Transfer Proposal for Gaza

China's foreign ministry has voiced strong opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip. The statement came during a press briefing on Wednesday, where the ministry emphasized the need for a ceasefire and upheld the two-state solution as necessary for resolving the Palestinian issue.

According to a spokesperson, China sees post-conflict governance and diplomatic dialogue as opportunities to redirect efforts towards a peaceful political settlement. Beijing hopes all involved parties will cease hostilities and commit to lasting resolutions based on mutual recognition and rights.

The Chinese government reaffirms its position in advocating for peaceful negotiation, underscoring the importance of the two-state solution in achieving long-term stability in the Middle East region.

