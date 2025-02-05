SPD Gains Momentum Amid Immigration Bill Controversy
The SPD gained three percentage points to 18% in a YouGov poll after rejecting a conservative immigration bill. The CDU/CSU remained stagnant at 29%, while AfD and Greens each dropped one point, and the Left party gained one.
The Social Democratic Party (SPD), led by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, experienced a surge in popularity, rising three percentage points to 18% in the latest YouGov opinion poll. This boost comes after the party firmly opposed a controversial immigration bill put forth by the conservative opposition.
The conservative CDU/CSU bloc maintained its ground, seeing no change in its support as it stayed at 29% from the previous week's results. This reflects a stable but unmet potential to gain further traction among voters, amid a politically charged environment over immigration policies.
Meanwhile, both the far-right AfD and the Greens party witnessed a slight dip in their ratings by one point each. Conversely, the Left party managed to gain a point, highlighting subtle shifts in the political landscape following the immigration bill debate.
