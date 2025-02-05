Left Menu

Iran's Foreign Policy: Balancing Dignity, Wisdom, and Interest

Iran's foreign policy is underpinned by principles of dignity, wisdom, and interest, as outlined by a government spokesperson in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for dialogue. Despite Trump's continuation of the 'maximum pressure' campaign against Iran, he remains open to negotiations with President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Updated: 05-02-2025 13:45 IST
Iran maintains its diplomatic approach guided by dignity, wisdom, and interest, a government spokesperson declared on Wednesday. The response came after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed readiness for dialogue with Tehran.

Fatemeh Mohajerani, addressing the press, emphasized that Iran's foreign relations hinge on preserving national dignity, exercising wisdom, and prioritizing interest. These principles, she insisted, are critical in bilateral relations, especially when reacting to Trump's interest in talks with Iran's leadership.

Despite reinstating the 'maximum pressure' strategy on Tuesday, Trump revealed openness to potential agreements with Iran. In announcing the continuation of economic and diplomatic pressures to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions, Trump did, however, hint at possible negotiations with President Masoud Pezeshkian.

