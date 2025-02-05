Pope Francis Battles Strong Cold at Vatican
Pope Francis, at age 88, is currently battling a strong cold, affecting his ability to deliver speeches. During his weekly general audience at the Vatican, he asked an aide to read his message, citing his difficulty to speak and asked for forgiveness from the pilgrims present.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:53 IST
Pope Francis announced at the Vatican on Wednesday he is battling a severe cold. As a result, he had to rely on an aide to deliver his prepared speech during the weekly general audience.
The Pope, who is 88 years old, has faced multiple health challenges in recent years. His latest condition affected his ability to speak directly to the audience.
Expressing his regrets, he addressed the pilgrims, saying, "I want to ask forgiveness but with this strong cold, it is difficult for me to speak."
(With inputs from agencies.)
