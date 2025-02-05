Pope Francis Battles Strong Cold at Vatican

Pope Francis announced at the Vatican on Wednesday he is battling a severe cold. As a result, he had to rely on an aide to deliver his prepared speech during the weekly general audience.

The Pope, who is 88 years old, has faced multiple health challenges in recent years. His latest condition affected his ability to speak directly to the audience.

Expressing his regrets, he addressed the pilgrims, saying, "I want to ask forgiveness but with this strong cold, it is difficult for me to speak."

(With inputs from agencies.)