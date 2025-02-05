Securing LNG's Future: A European Position

Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of TotalEnergies, emphasized the need for European nations to establish negotiations with the United States to ensure a free exchange of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Speaking at a press event post-announcement of the company's fourth-quarter earnings, Pouyanne stated that such negotiations are crucial for securing energy supplies.

He further projected that the United States should aim to almost double its LNG exports by the year 2025 to meet future demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)