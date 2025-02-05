Left Menu

Securing LNG's Future: A European Position

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne has urged European countries to secure negotiations with the United States for a free exchange guarantee on LNG. Following the company's latest financial results, Pouyanne highlighted the need for a significant increase in US LNG exports by 2025.

Updated: 05-02-2025 14:04 IST
Patrick Pouyanne
  France

Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of TotalEnergies, emphasized the need for European nations to establish negotiations with the United States to ensure a free exchange of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Speaking at a press event post-announcement of the company's fourth-quarter earnings, Pouyanne stated that such negotiations are crucial for securing energy supplies.

He further projected that the United States should aim to almost double its LNG exports by the year 2025 to meet future demands.

