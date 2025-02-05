Chhattisgarh Congress Unveils Progressive Urban Poll Manifesto for Change

The Chhattisgarh Congress, on Wednesday, unveiled a forward-thinking manifesto for the upcoming urban body polls scheduled for February 11. The manifesto includes 34 promises ranging from doorstep delivery of important certificates to free Wi-Fi in public spaces and enhanced security with CCTV near educational institutions.

Prominent among the commitments are initiatives for women's welfare, such as providing free sanitary pads to female students and regularizing municipal contractual employees. The manifesto also pledges to establish youth hubs for job creation, particularly benefiting women self-help groups and offering home delivery of vital records.

Deepak Baij, along with key party members, highlighted various proposals aiming at community development, including upgraded Anganwadi centers and sanitation transparency. The Congress aims to simplify home allotment processes, grant protection to mobile vendors, and facilitate education through free libraries, setting a distinctive agenda for urban transformation.

