Russia Applauds Trump's Stance on Ukraine's NATO Bid

Russia has expressed approval of U.S. President Donald Trump’s perspective on the contentious issue of Ukraine’s potential NATO membership, describing it as a significant concern for Moscow.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted Trump's disclosed empathies with Russia’s stance, critiquing the U.S. position under former Democratic President Joe Biden.

Lavrov acknowledged Trump’s elaboration on one of his first speeches, pointing out NATO as a matter of contention ready for serious discussion by the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)