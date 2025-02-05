Trump's Bold Plan for a 'Riviera of the Middle East' Stirs Controversy

In a dramatic shift from conventional U.S. policy, President Donald Trump has unveiled a vision to transform the war-torn Gaza Strip into a lucrative development hub dubbed the 'Riviera of the Middle East'. The proposal envisions resettling Palestinians elsewhere, starkly contradicting decades of diplomatic efforts.

The plan has drawn swift rebuke from Saudi Arabia and other regional players, with Beijing and Ankara also voicing strong opposition. Despite Trump's assurances of potential economic benefits and regional harmony, the proposal raises significant geopolitical questions, including its impact on Israel's relations with Arab states.

Trump's strategy has ignited fears among Palestinians of another 'Nakba'. With two million Palestinians facing potential displacement, opponents see the plan as not only impractical but also provocative in an already volatile region. As tensions mount, the feasibility and political repercussions of this ambitious proposal remain deeply uncertain.

