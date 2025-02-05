Rahul Gandhi Critiques 'Make in India' Initiative as a Failure
Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Modi for not mentioning 'Make in India' in a recent speech, labeling the initiative a failure. He highlighted the inability of current and past governments to create jobs and called for a vision focused on emergent technologies to boost India's manufacturing sector.
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for omitting 'Make in India' in his latest parliamentary speech, tagging the initiative as a failure.
Gandhi emphasized the inability of successive administrations to address unemployment effectively, citing the decline in manufacturing's GDP contribution from 15.3% in 2014 to 12.6%.
He called for a visionary approach to revive manufacturing by focusing on emergent technologies, and proposed an elevated involvement of Dalits, tribals, and OBCs, while maintaining competitive industrial systems to rival China's advancements.
