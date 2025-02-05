Rahul Gandhi Critiques 'Make in India' Initiative as a Failure

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for omitting 'Make in India' in his latest parliamentary speech, tagging the initiative as a failure.

Gandhi emphasized the inability of successive administrations to address unemployment effectively, citing the decline in manufacturing's GDP contribution from 15.3% in 2014 to 12.6%.

He called for a visionary approach to revive manufacturing by focusing on emergent technologies, and proposed an elevated involvement of Dalits, tribals, and OBCs, while maintaining competitive industrial systems to rival China's advancements.

