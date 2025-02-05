Rebuilding Gaza: A Path to Peace

In a compelling parliamentary session, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for immediate action to allow Palestinian residents of Gaza to return home and start rebuilding their lives. The Prime Minister stressed the urgent need for global support in this critical venture.

Starmer made his position clear, stating that Palestinians must have the opportunity to reconstruct their homes, emphasizing the necessity of international collaboration in this rebuilding process. The Prime Minister addressed pressing questions from members of parliament, reinforcing the UK's role in advocating for peace in the region.

He reiterated that this initiative is essential for advancing towards a two-state solution, which Starmer believes is vital for sustainable peace. The Prime Minister's remarks indicate a continued commitment to fostering dialogue and understanding in one of the world's most volatile regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)