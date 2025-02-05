Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Race: Exit Polls Predict BJP Edge

Exit polls on Wednesday suggested a lead for the BJP over the ruling AAP in the Delhi assembly elections. Results are due on February 8. These polls, conducted by agencies via voter interviews, forecast 35-60 seats for BJP and 10-37 for AAP, with negligible gains for Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:03 IST
Delhi Assembly Race: Exit Polls Predict BJP Edge
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, several exit polls indicated that the BJP might have a slight advantage over the reigning AAP in the Delhi assembly elections. Meanwhile, Congress is unlikely to secure significant victories, according to these projections.

The Election Commission is set to announce the official results following the completion of vote counting on February 8. Exit polls, conducted by election survey agencies as voters leave polling stations, can often differ from the actual results.

A variety of exit polls present differing predictions. The Matrize exit poll forecasts 35-40 seats for the BJP-led NDA and 32-37 seats for the AAP, with Congress capturing 0-1 seats. People's Pulse suggests NDA could win 51-60 seats, leaving AAP with 10-19 seats, and Congress unable to open its account. Meanwhile, People's Insight predicts 40-44 seats for NDA, 25-29 for AAP, and 0-1 for Congress. The P-Marq exit poll anticipates 39-49 seats for the BJP and allies, 21-31 for AAP, and 0-1 for Congress. Lastly, the JVC exit poll estimates 39-45 seats for BJP and allies and 22-31 seats for AAP, with Congress securing 0-2 seats.

The Delhi assembly requires a majority of 36 seats, and currently, AAP holds 62 seats, BJP stands with eight, while Congress has none. The election took place on Wednesday, and with 1.55 crore registered voters, approximately 58% exercised their right to vote by 5 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025