Delhi Assembly Race: Exit Polls Predict BJP Edge

On Wednesday, several exit polls indicated that the BJP might have a slight advantage over the reigning AAP in the Delhi assembly elections. Meanwhile, Congress is unlikely to secure significant victories, according to these projections.

The Election Commission is set to announce the official results following the completion of vote counting on February 8. Exit polls, conducted by election survey agencies as voters leave polling stations, can often differ from the actual results.

A variety of exit polls present differing predictions. The Matrize exit poll forecasts 35-40 seats for the BJP-led NDA and 32-37 seats for the AAP, with Congress capturing 0-1 seats. People's Pulse suggests NDA could win 51-60 seats, leaving AAP with 10-19 seats, and Congress unable to open its account. Meanwhile, People's Insight predicts 40-44 seats for NDA, 25-29 for AAP, and 0-1 for Congress. The P-Marq exit poll anticipates 39-49 seats for the BJP and allies, 21-31 for AAP, and 0-1 for Congress. Lastly, the JVC exit poll estimates 39-45 seats for BJP and allies and 22-31 seats for AAP, with Congress securing 0-2 seats.

The Delhi assembly requires a majority of 36 seats, and currently, AAP holds 62 seats, BJP stands with eight, while Congress has none. The election took place on Wednesday, and with 1.55 crore registered voters, approximately 58% exercised their right to vote by 5 PM.

