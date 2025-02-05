Left Menu

Iran Explores Diplomatic Channels with Trump Amid Tensions with Israel

Iran is considering giving diplomacy with the Trump administration another chance, despite concerns about Israel's role in the region. President Trump remains focused on a nuclear peace agreement, while Iranian leaders insist their nuclear ambitions are peaceful. Economic sanctions continue to challenge Iran's stability.

Updated: 05-02-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:07 IST
Iran is poised to extend an olive branch to the U.S. in hopes of easing longstanding disputes, according to a senior Iranian official's statement to Reuters. This announcement follows President Donald Trump's reinstatement of a stringent pressure campaign against the nation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi pushed back on U.S. concerns regarding Iran's potential development of nuclear weapons, stating the issue is solvable since Iran opposes weapons of mass destruction. Iranian leaders express wariness of Israel's involvement, suggesting Washington must control Israel to pursue a deal with Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian minimized the impact of U.S. sanctions, asserting Iran's resilience. The recent fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria disrupted Iran's regional alliances, forcing Tehran to reconsider diplomatic avenues, including dialogue with Trump's administration, to stabilize its economic standing and address nuclear agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

