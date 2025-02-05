Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Polls: Allegations of Bogus Voting and Irregularities Surface

Protests erupted in Delhi's Seelampur constituency as BJP workers alleged bogus voting during the Assembly elections. Meanwhile, AAP raised concerns over relievers being blocked from polling booths, questioning election integrity. With a 57.70% turnout, the polls concluded amidst controversy and accusations of irregularity.

BJP candidate from the Seelampur Assembly constituency, Anil Gaur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Assembly elections witnessed a wave of protests in the Seelampur constituency, spearheaded by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. Their discontent stemmed from alleged instances of bogus voting, with accusations aimed at voters supposedly brought in from Uttar Pradesh. BJP candidate Anil Gaur expressed concerns over these alleged fake voters, emphasizing that the integrity of the voting process was under threat.

On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also voiced its grievances, particularly in the New Delhi assembly constituency. According to AAP MP Raghav Chadha, security personnel stationed outside polling stations were preventing their relievers from entering the booths. Such restrictions, Chadha argued, compromised the transparency and fairness of the election process, prompting the AAP to seek intervention from the District Election Officer.

Despite these tensions and claims of irregularities, the voting for Delhi's eight Assembly election concluded with a 57.70% voter turnout by 5 pm. As the political battle unfolded, questions about electoral discrepancies persisted, casting a shadow on what should have been a straightforward democratic exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

