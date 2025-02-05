Left Menu

BJP's Projected Victory in Delhi: A Political Comeback for Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP is projected to win the Delhi election, marking a comeback after last year's electoral setbacks. Exit polls suggest an absolute majority over Arvind Kejriwal's AAP. Despite diverse voter demographics and past AAP success, BJP is poised for a significant win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:05 IST
Narendra Modi's political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is poised to secure an electoral victory in Delhi, according to TV exit polls on Wednesday. This anticipated win marks a significant rebound after Modi's party suffered unexpectedly in last year's general elections.

With predictions showing an absolute majority in the 70-member assembly, BJP stands ready to overtake the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Modi's opponent Arvind Kejriwal. Known for its roots in the anti-corruption movement, AAP has ruled the capital territory for two consecutive terms starting in 2015.

Kejriwal, a prominent critic of Modi, faced recent legal challenges with an arrest on corruption charges. He claims this is politically motivated, an assertion denied by BJP. Released on bail, Kejriwal stepped down as chief minister to concentrate on the election efforts in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

