Left Menu

BJP Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Make in India Critique

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the Make in India initiative, emphasizing the progress India has made under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling party contends that while Gandhi admitted UPA's shortcomings, India has transitioned from what they described as a 'lost decade.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:18 IST
BJP Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Make in India Critique
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange of political rhetoric, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) confronted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent critique of the Centre's Make in India initiative. The BJP underscored that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has successfully moved on from what they termed as the 'lost decade' of UPA rule.

Rahul Gandhi, in a statement on platform X, claimed that PM Modi omitted mentioning Make in India during a Lok Sabha speech, suggesting that the initiative was a failure. Responding sharply, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya highlighted significant advancements in manufacturing and job creation under the current administration, branding Gandhi's comments as an acknowledgment of UPA's inefficiencies.

Malviya further accused the Congress of impeding industrial progress through policy paralysis and neglect, citing the 2006 Intel incident as a costly mistake avoided under the Modi government. The BJP contends that the NDA government is actively investing in modern technologies and infrastructure, contrasting sharply with Congress' past governance tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025