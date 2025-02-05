BJP Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Make in India Critique

In a heated exchange of political rhetoric, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) confronted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent critique of the Centre's Make in India initiative. The BJP underscored that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has successfully moved on from what they termed as the 'lost decade' of UPA rule.

Rahul Gandhi, in a statement on platform X, claimed that PM Modi omitted mentioning Make in India during a Lok Sabha speech, suggesting that the initiative was a failure. Responding sharply, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya highlighted significant advancements in manufacturing and job creation under the current administration, branding Gandhi's comments as an acknowledgment of UPA's inefficiencies.

Malviya further accused the Congress of impeding industrial progress through policy paralysis and neglect, citing the 2006 Intel incident as a costly mistake avoided under the Modi government. The BJP contends that the NDA government is actively investing in modern technologies and infrastructure, contrasting sharply with Congress' past governance tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)