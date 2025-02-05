Left Menu

Eknath Khadse Dismisses BJP Re-entry Speculations

Eknath Khadse, a leader from the Nationalist Congress Party, clarified that his recent meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was unrelated to any potential rejoining of the BJP. The meeting focused on pending local projects in Jalgaon. Khadse remains a member of the NCP, despite past ties with the BJP.

Eknath Khadse
  • Country:
  • India

Eknath Khadse, a prominent figure within the Nationalist Congress Party, has clarified the purpose of his recent engagement with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The meeting, according to Khadse, had nothing to do with speculations about his possible return to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Conducted at the official residence of the Chief Minister in South Mumbai, the discussions centered on various development projects pending in Khadse's home district of Jalgaon, including a local cooperative cotton mill, temple construction, and a college for minorities.

Khadse, once a senior BJP minister, exited the party amid controversy in 2016 and shifted to the NCP in 2020. He remains firm on his stance not to rejoin the BJP despite previous attempts and political hurdles allegedly orchestrated by Fadnavis himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

