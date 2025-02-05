Left Menu

Controversy Arises Amidst Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP Accusations Surface

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj alleges undue police influence in Delhi Assembly elections. Claims surfaced of biased conduct by law enforcement at polling booths, leading to potential Supreme Court action. Voting concluded with a turnout of 57.70%, with results to be announced on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:23 IST
AAP candidate from Greater Kailash Vidhan Sabha Saurabh Bharadwaj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations of police misconduct have marred the recent Delhi Assembly elections, as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj accused local law enforcement of attempting to sway the vote. The accusations were specifically directed at the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and the Station House Officer (SHO) stationed in the Greater Kailash region.

Bharadwaj asserted that police were facilitating entry for some voters while obstructing others in East of Kailash. He has demanded the suspension of the officials involved and threatened to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court if no action is taken.

In a further twist, Bharadwaj claims deliberate attempts were made to disenfranchise voters in areas considered strongholds for AAP, going as far as to allege police interference in polling stations of Chirag Delhi. Despite these serious claims, South Delhi DCP has assured that an investigation into these allegations will be conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

