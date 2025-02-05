Left Menu

Political 'Bomb' Ignites Tensions in Kerala

A remark introducing Ramesh Chennithala as Kerala's next chief minister sparked controversy at a recent event, leading Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to describe it as a 'bomb' capable of causing chaos within the Congress party. The comment highlights internal strife over leadership candidacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:41 IST
Political 'Bomb' Ignites Tensions in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent comment referring to senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as the forthcoming chief minister of Kerala has ignited political tensions. The statement, made during an event honoring industrialist B Ravi Pillai, was labeled a 'bomb' by current Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, suggesting its potential to stir significant turmoil within the Congress party.

Vijayan's reaction indicates underlying rivalries in the Kerala Congress unit, where senior leaders appear to be jostling for the chief ministerial candidate position. The veiled criticism comes amidst a backdrop of factionalism and leadership disputes, underscoring the delicacy of political alliances in the region.

Despite being from a different political party, Vijayan highlighted the impropriety of the remark at the gathering, calling it a 'betrayal'. His comments, delivered amidst laughter from those present, point to the broader challenges Congress faces over leadership cohesion and public perception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025