Political 'Bomb' Ignites Tensions in Kerala

A recent comment referring to senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as the forthcoming chief minister of Kerala has ignited political tensions. The statement, made during an event honoring industrialist B Ravi Pillai, was labeled a 'bomb' by current Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, suggesting its potential to stir significant turmoil within the Congress party.

Vijayan's reaction indicates underlying rivalries in the Kerala Congress unit, where senior leaders appear to be jostling for the chief ministerial candidate position. The veiled criticism comes amidst a backdrop of factionalism and leadership disputes, underscoring the delicacy of political alliances in the region.

Despite being from a different political party, Vijayan highlighted the impropriety of the remark at the gathering, calling it a 'betrayal'. His comments, delivered amidst laughter from those present, point to the broader challenges Congress faces over leadership cohesion and public perception.

(With inputs from agencies.)