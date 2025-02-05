U.N. Refugee Agency Calls for Urgent Funding Amid U.S. Aid Freeze

The United Nations refugee agency has issued an urgent appeal to international donors to expedite planned contributions after the Trump administration froze hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign aid. The agency's chief, Filippo Grandi, explained the implications of this freeze in an interview with Reuters.

Grandi urged countries with flexible aid protocols, especially within the European Union, to accelerate their financial contributions. "Otherwise, we face a cash flow crisis that we cannot afford," Grandi stressed, highlighting the essential nature of the aid operations which cannot be delayed.

The U.S., historically the largest donor to the UNHCR, contributed over $2 billion last year. While recent U.S. exemptions for life-saving and emergency aid offer some relief, Grandi warned that without alternative funding, operations could soon be impacted, underscoring the importance of U.S. humanitarian leadership globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)