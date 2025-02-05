U.S. Military Aid to Ukraine: No New Packages Under Discussion, Says Zelenskiy

Ukraine is still receiving military aid from the United States, but there are no current discussions on any new aid packages, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday. 'There's no reduction in U.S. support today,' he stated during a press briefing in Kyiv following talks with British foreign minister David Lammy.

The U.S. has been a major provider of military aid to Kyiv since Russia's full-scale invasion nearly three years ago. However, re-elected President Donald Trump has previously criticized the level of U.S. assistance to Ukraine. According to Reuters sources, U.S. weapon shipments to Ukraine were briefly halted recently before resuming last weekend.

Zelenskiy remarked that it's 'too early' to begin discussions on further military assistance. Addressing concerns about Ukraine's defense capabilities without American aid, he warned that a reduction in supply would severely impact the nation's ability to defend itself. 'We will be weaker, and whether we would hold the land—I'm not sure,' he admitted.

(With inputs from agencies.)