Amit Malviya Criticizes UPA's Economic Legacy Amidst Rahul Gandhi's 'Make In India' Critique

BJP leader Amit Malviya rebukes Congress and Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, over criticisms of 'Make in India'. He accuses the previous UPA government of stagnating India's economy and delaying policy decisions. Malviya contrasts this with the current government's proactive strategies, detailing BJP's achievements in technology and job creation.

In a sharp rebuke, BJP leader Amit Malviya took aim at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the 'Make in India' initiative. Malviya blamed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for stagnating India's economic progress during its decade-long rule, accusing it of leaving a legacy of policy paralysis and neglecting industrial growth.

Malviya criticized the UPA's handling of a 2006 proposal by Intel to establish a multi-billion-dollar chip manufacturing plant in India. According to Malviya, delays in policy decisions during the period led Intel to choose China and Vietnam over India, significantly setting back the country's advancements in semiconductor manufacturing.

Highlighting the current government's achievements, Malviya emphasized the Modi administration's commitment to cutting-edge technology and economic reforms, citing the introduction of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme as a transformative move spurring job creation and sectoral growth. He contrasted this with Rahul Gandhi's critique, underscoring BJP's proactive measures in technology and economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

