Dreams Deferred: The Harsh Reality of Deportation for Indian Migrants

Jaspal Singh, one of 104 deportees from the U.S., describes a harrowing journey back to India. Promised a legal entry into the U.S., he fell victim to an unscrupulous agent. The ordeal highlights the challenging experiences faced by Indian migrants deported amid crackdowns on illegal immigration.

Updated: 06-02-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 00:14 IST
Jaspal Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing narrative that underscores the reality of illegal immigration, Jaspal Singh found himself back in India after a tumultuous journey involving deception by a travel agent. Among 104 deportees on a U.S. military aircraft, Singh, a native of Gurdaspur, was promised legal entry to America but ended up traversing a perilous path instead.

The deportation flight, the first of its kind under the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigrants, marked a grim return for many, including families with young children. Deportees, hailing from various Indian states, described being handcuffed and transported under harsh conditions, only to be unshackled upon reaching Amritsar.

The ordeal faced by Jaspal Singh and others sheds light on the risks associated with illegal migration and the broken promises by agents who exploit the desperation for better prospects abroad. The mass deportation precedes an official visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the U.S., potentially impacting diplomatic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

