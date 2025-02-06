Left Menu

Syria-Turkey Alliance: A New Chapter Amid Ongoing Tensions

Syria's interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, called for international pressure on Israel to withdraw from the buffer zone in southern Syria during a visit to Turkiye. Discussions with President Erdogan focused on joint strategies to enhance security and economic cooperation, aiming to address threats and promote recovery in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 06-02-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 01:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

During a diplomatic visit to Turkiye, Syria's interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa urged international pressure on Israel to withdraw from southern Syria's buffer zone. This call comes amid efforts by Turkiye and Syria to build a united front against common security threats.

Al-Sharaa, a former rebel leader turned interim president, was hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. The leaders discussed Syrian territorial integrity and economic recovery plans, while stressing the need for collaboration against terrorist threats.

Turkey's support is viewed as pivotal to Syria's new administration, especially concerning the cessation of Kurdish militia activities near the Turkish border. Economic partnership and strategic cooperation were also central themes in bilateral dialogues aimed at regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

