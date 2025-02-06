Syria-Turkey Alliance: A New Chapter Amid Ongoing Tensions

During a diplomatic visit to Turkiye, Syria's interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa urged international pressure on Israel to withdraw from southern Syria's buffer zone. This call comes amid efforts by Turkiye and Syria to build a united front against common security threats.

Al-Sharaa, a former rebel leader turned interim president, was hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. The leaders discussed Syrian territorial integrity and economic recovery plans, while stressing the need for collaboration against terrorist threats.

Turkey's support is viewed as pivotal to Syria's new administration, especially concerning the cessation of Kurdish militia activities near the Turkish border. Economic partnership and strategic cooperation were also central themes in bilateral dialogues aimed at regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)