Federal Agencies Target Venezuelan Gang in Colorado Sweep
Federal agencies, including ICE and the FBI, conducted a sweep in Aurora, Colorado, targeting alleged Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua members amid controversy. This operation aligns with former President Trump's immigration crackdown. Local officials and advocacy groups criticize the methods and outreach of these federal immigration actions.
Federal officers from various agencies, including the FBI and ICE, conducted a coordinated effort on Wednesday in Aurora, Colorado, aimed at detaining alleged members of the Venezuelan street gang known as Tren de Aragua. This operation comes as part of a larger crackdown on immigration initially proposed by former President Trump.
The nationwide effort has seen collaboration between multiple agencies, including the DEA and U.S. Marshals, targeting over 100 gang members. However, precise numbers on arrests have yet to be disclosed by ICE. The operation has sparked controversy, with local officials and immigrant rights groups condemning the actions and their broader implications.
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston expressed dismay at the lack of local involvement and warning prior to the raids. Meanwhile, advocacy organizations criticized the federal methods, claiming they targeted communities unfairly and aggressively, specifically noting how families were confined to their homes without warrants during the operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
