Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal Sparks Global Backlash

President Donald Trump's proposal to transfer Palestinians from Gaza and place the area under U.S. control has sparked widespread international condemnation. Nations such as Russia, China, and Germany criticized the plan as fostering 'new suffering,' while Saudi Arabia rejected it outright.

Despite the backlash, Trump's aides have maintained that the proposal could transform Gaza into the 'Riviera of the Middle East,' though they have also clarified there will be no U.S. military deployment. Critics allege the proposal violates international law, with human rights advocates likening it to ethnic cleansing.

The controversial plan reflects Trump's broader foreign policy ambitions, as he has proposed annexing various territories, a move some associate with imperialistic tendencies. Global leaders continue to support a two-state solution in the region, contrary to Trump's approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)