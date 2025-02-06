Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal Sparks Global Backlash

President Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza and have the U.S. control the war-torn area has been met with global condemnation. While his aides defended the plan, many world leaders and experts have criticized it as impractical, suggesting it violates international law and fosters further disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 02:32 IST
Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal Sparks Global Backlash

President Donald Trump's proposal to transfer Palestinians from Gaza and place the area under U.S. control has sparked widespread international condemnation. Nations such as Russia, China, and Germany criticized the plan as fostering 'new suffering,' while Saudi Arabia rejected it outright.

Despite the backlash, Trump's aides have maintained that the proposal could transform Gaza into the 'Riviera of the Middle East,' though they have also clarified there will be no U.S. military deployment. Critics allege the proposal violates international law, with human rights advocates likening it to ethnic cleansing.

The controversial plan reflects Trump's broader foreign policy ambitions, as he has proposed annexing various territories, a move some associate with imperialistic tendencies. Global leaders continue to support a two-state solution in the region, contrary to Trump's approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025