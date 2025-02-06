Elon Musk's Federal Overhaul Sparks Legal Concerns and Protests
The Trump administration's federal restructuring, led by adviser Elon Musk, is causing panic among U.S. government workers facing potential job cuts. Federal unions dispute the legality of a buyout offer and protests have ensued, with Democrats demanding congressional approval for the controversial move.
Federal worker unions are raising alarms about the legality of a buyout offer amid a massive government restructuring led by billionaire Elon Musk as part of the Trump administration's efforts to streamline the U.S. civil service.
The sweeping changes, criticized by Democrats as potentially illegal without congressional approval, have sparked widespread panic among a workforce facing possible downsizing.
Protests and lawsuits have erupted, with opponents claiming the actions threaten to dismantle the civil service without legislative oversight.
