In a bold statement, a senior Russian diplomat insists the United States should spearhead renewed diplomatic efforts to mend relations with Russia. The call comes amid decades-low ties, following strategic failures and misunderstandings over the Ukraine conflict.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov criticized past U.S. policies, suggesting the focus should be on dialogue and mutual respect. He argued that the Kremlin has long sought partnership with the West, only to be met with indifference geared towards weakening Russia geopolitically.

Despite disputes over Ukraine, Ryabkov highlighted Russia's readiness for tough negotiations under new U.S. leadership. Former President Donald Trump has expressed interest in resolving the conflict and engaging in talks with President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)