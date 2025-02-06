Left Menu

U.S. Urged to Lead Russia Reset Amid Diplomatic Stalemate

A senior Russian diplomat asserts that the United States must initiate efforts to improve relations with Russia, amid declining ties due to misunderstandings and strategic failures. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasizes dialogue and mutual respect, urging the U.S. to take action amidst the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 03:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold statement, a senior Russian diplomat insists the United States should spearhead renewed diplomatic efforts to mend relations with Russia. The call comes amid decades-low ties, following strategic failures and misunderstandings over the Ukraine conflict.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov criticized past U.S. policies, suggesting the focus should be on dialogue and mutual respect. He argued that the Kremlin has long sought partnership with the West, only to be met with indifference geared towards weakening Russia geopolitically.

Despite disputes over Ukraine, Ryabkov highlighted Russia's readiness for tough negotiations under new U.S. leadership. Former President Donald Trump has expressed interest in resolving the conflict and engaging in talks with President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

