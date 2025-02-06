Panama Canal: Fee Waivers for U.S. Vessels
The U.S. Department of State announced that Panama has agreed to waive transit fees for American government vessels passing through the Panama Canal. The move is expected to save millions annually. This agreement follows discussions between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino.
The U.S. Department of State has announced a significant development—American government vessels can now traverse the Panama Canal without incurring fees. This financial relief stems from an agreement with the Panamanian government, which was publicized in a social media post on X.
The decision is projected to result in substantial savings, possibly reaching millions of dollars for the U.S. annually. However, the Panama Canal Authority has yet to comment on this announcement. Secretary of State Marco Rubio facilitated this advance, engaging in discussions with Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino during a recent Central American visit.
This agreement comes amidst strained relations, highlighted by President Donald Trump's accusations against Panama for imposing exaggerated charges. Despite threats of reclaiming control of the canal, history shows the U.S. relinquished territory management back to Panama in 1999, following a prior administrative partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
