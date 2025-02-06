Impeachment Proceedings Await as Senate Prepares to Address Charges Against Sara Duterte

The Philippine Senate faces a crucial date on June 2 when it will tackle the impeachment complaint against Vice-President Sara Duterte, following midterm elections. Senate President Francis Escudero has clarified that the Senate's role in the process can commence only once Congress is back in session, with senators required to swear an oath before serving as impeachment court jurors.

This development comes after the House of Representatives' decision to impeach Duterte on Wednesday, accusing her of misusing public funds during her tenure as vice president and education minister, accumulating unexplained wealth, and threatening the lives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the first lady, and the Speaker of the House. Duterte has consistently denied all allegations.

This marks the first impeachment of a high-ranking official in the Philippines since former President Joseph Estrada in 2000, making Duterte the second-most-senior elected official in the nation's history to undergo such proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)