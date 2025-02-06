Left Menu

Impeachment Proceedings Await as Senate Prepares to Address Charges Against Sara Duterte

The Philippine Senate is set to address the impeachment complaint against Vice-President Sara Duterte on June 2, after the midterm elections. The House has impeached her over allegations of fund misuse, unexplained wealth, and threats. Duterte denies any wrongdoing, becoming the second-highest official to face impeachment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 08:25 IST
The Philippine Senate faces a crucial date on June 2 when it will tackle the impeachment complaint against Vice-President Sara Duterte, following midterm elections. Senate President Francis Escudero has clarified that the Senate's role in the process can commence only once Congress is back in session, with senators required to swear an oath before serving as impeachment court jurors.

This development comes after the House of Representatives' decision to impeach Duterte on Wednesday, accusing her of misusing public funds during her tenure as vice president and education minister, accumulating unexplained wealth, and threatening the lives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the first lady, and the Speaker of the House. Duterte has consistently denied all allegations.

This marks the first impeachment of a high-ranking official in the Philippines since former President Joseph Estrada in 2000, making Duterte the second-most-senior elected official in the nation's history to undergo such proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

