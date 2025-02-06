Fiji PM's U.S. Visit: Deportation and Climate Concerns

In a crucial diplomatic visit, Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has raised alarm over the safety of Pacific Island states following the mass deportation of criminals from the U.S. Rabuka addressed these concerns with the Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus chairman, signaling a pressing regional issue.

Making history as the first Pacific Islands leader to visit Washington during Trump's presidency, Rabuka's agenda included the U.S. stance on climate commitments, a key concern for low-lying island nations. He is scheduled to attend a presidential prayer breakfast and meet Republican senators, emphasizing regional priorities.

Rabuka also highlighted significant U.S. investments from tech companies like Google and Starlink in Fiji during talks with U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for International Trade, Diane Farrell. Anticipating hundreds of deportations of Pacific Islanders with criminal records, Rabuka underscored the need for coordination to mitigate risks associated with returnees involved in serious crimes.

