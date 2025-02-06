Netanyahu Supports Controversial Displacement Proposal Amidst Criticism
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Donald Trump's contentious idea of displacing Palestinians from Gaza amidst international backlash. Despite human rights groups condemning it as ethnic cleansing, Netanyahu supported Gazans' relocation, emphasizing the need for Gaza's reconstruction without U.S. military involvement. Trump's proposal has faced widespread criticism and opposition from Arab states.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed support on Wednesday for former U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial suggestion of displacing Palestinians from Gaza, despite widespread international criticism of the proposal.
In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu refrained from directly addressing Trump's idea of a U.S. takeover of the Gaza Strip but endorsed the notion of allowing Palestinians who wish to leave Gaza to do so.
Since January 25, Trump has repeatedly implied that regional Arab nations like Egypt and Jordan should accommodate Palestinians from Gaza, a notion firmly rejected by both the Arab states and Palestinian leaders. The proposal has drawn criticism and been labeled by human rights groups as ethnic cleansing.
