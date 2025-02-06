Australia Tightens Grip on Hate Crimes with New Legislation

Australia took a strong stance against hate crimes on Thursday, enacting tough laws aimed at curbing antisemitism. The legislation introduces mandatory minimum sentences for terror offences and the display of hate symbols, addressing a worrying rise in antisemitic attacks nationwide.

The newly passed laws mandate minimum jail terms ranging from 12 months for less serious hate-related acts, such as performing a Nazi salute publicly, to six years for those convicted of terrorism-related offences. Despite initially opposing mandatory sentencing, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the need for accountability and consequences for antisemitic behavior.

Initiated last year, the government's hate crimes bill set out to criminalize actions threatening violence based on race, religion, and other criteria. Recent incidents, particularly in New South Wales, underscore the urgency of these measures. The legislation marks a significant move, reflecting similar tough laws in Western Australia and Victoria.

(With inputs from agencies.)