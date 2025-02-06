Left Menu

Australia Tightens Grip on Hate Crimes with New Legislation

Australia has enacted stringent anti-hate crime laws, introducing mandatory minimum sentences for terrorism and hate-related offences to combat a rise in antisemitism. The laws stipulate sentences ranging from 12 months for minor offences to six years for terrorism. Opposition parties had previously criticized Prime Minister Albanese for his stance on mandatory sentencing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:39 IST
Australia Tightens Grip on Hate Crimes with New Legislation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australia took a strong stance against hate crimes on Thursday, enacting tough laws aimed at curbing antisemitism. The legislation introduces mandatory minimum sentences for terror offences and the display of hate symbols, addressing a worrying rise in antisemitic attacks nationwide.

The newly passed laws mandate minimum jail terms ranging from 12 months for less serious hate-related acts, such as performing a Nazi salute publicly, to six years for those convicted of terrorism-related offences. Despite initially opposing mandatory sentencing, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the need for accountability and consequences for antisemitic behavior.

Initiated last year, the government's hate crimes bill set out to criminalize actions threatening violence based on race, religion, and other criteria. Recent incidents, particularly in New South Wales, underscore the urgency of these measures. The legislation marks a significant move, reflecting similar tough laws in Western Australia and Victoria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modernizing Health Financing with Digital Payments, AI, and Data Analytics

Bridging Data and Action: How MPI is Revolutionizing Poverty Policy Worldwide

Why Women Earn Less: The Link Between Misogyny and the Gender Wage Gap

AfDB’s Bold Plan: Mitigating Currency Risks to Boost Africa’s Green Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025