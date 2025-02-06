Left Menu

Renuka Chowdhury Demands Humane Deportation Process for Indians in US

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has called for a suspension of business in Rajya Sabha to address the deportation of Indian immigrants by the Trump administration. She argues for better coordination with Indian authorities and highlights the harsh conditions faced by deportees. She criticizes PM Modi for failing to use diplomatic channels effectively.

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has submitted a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha, invoking Rule 267. The notice aims to spotlight the controversial deportation of Indian immigrants by the Trump administration via military aircraft – an event Chowdhury described as 'inhumane.'

Chowdhury contends that the deportation process, which reportedly affected 20,407 Indian immigrants, lacked coordination with Indian authorities and was needlessly harsh. Her motion urges the Indian government to leverage diplomatic channels to ensure humane treatment for citizens, especially following reports of deportees enduring 40-hour ordeals while restrained aboard planes.

Criticism was directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not capitalizing on his relationship with the US to advocate for Indian nationals abroad. The issue, now gaining attention, has prompted similar adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, the US Embassy has defended its immigration law enforcement, asserting it sends a strong message against illegal migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

