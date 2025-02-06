Dmitry Bakanov's Ascent to Leadership of Roscosmos

Dmitry Bakanov, previously serving as Russia's deputy transportation minister, has been appointed as the new head of the state space corporation, Roscosmos. This decision was made public by the Kremlin on Thursday.

The appointment marks the end of Yuri Borisov's tenure at Roscosmos, who had been leading the corporation since July 2022. Borisov's removal was part of the Kremlin's announcement regarding leadership changes in Russia's space endeavors.

Roscosmos, under new leadership, is expected to continue its pivotal role in space exploration and collaboration on international space projects, reflecting Russia's strategic interests in space advancements.

