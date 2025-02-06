Left Menu

Dmitry Bakanov's Ascent to Leadership of Roscosmos

Dmitry Bakanov, former deputy transportation minister, is now the head of Russia's state space corporation, Roscosmos, as announced by the Kremlin. The change in leadership sees Yuri Borisov stepping down from the position, which he held since July 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:18 IST
Dmitry Bakanov's Ascent to Leadership of Roscosmos
  • Country:
  • Russia

Dmitry Bakanov, previously serving as Russia's deputy transportation minister, has been appointed as the new head of the state space corporation, Roscosmos. This decision was made public by the Kremlin on Thursday.

The appointment marks the end of Yuri Borisov's tenure at Roscosmos, who had been leading the corporation since July 2022. Borisov's removal was part of the Kremlin's announcement regarding leadership changes in Russia's space endeavors.

Roscosmos, under new leadership, is expected to continue its pivotal role in space exploration and collaboration on international space projects, reflecting Russia's strategic interests in space advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025