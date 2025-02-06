Left Menu

NIA Recommended for Probe into Vandalisms of Ambedkar's Statue

A six-member panel submitted its investigation report on the Republic Day vandalism of BR Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar to BJP President JP Nadda, recommending a National Investigation Agency probe. The incident sparked political jibes and demands for action, with the Punjab Police arresting suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:15 IST
Panel submit its report to BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A six-member panel tasked with investigating the January 26 vandalism of BR Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar has submitted its findings to Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda. The report, turned over on Thursday, suggests that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should conduct a further inquiry into the Republic Day incident.

On the day of the incident, a young man was seen vandalizing Ambedkar's statue, climbing to the top and striking it with a hammer. The act was captured on video and quickly spread across social media platforms. This prompted National President of the Republican Party of India and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, to criticize the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, labeling the vandalism a governance failure.

Speaking at a press conference in Amritsar, Athawale demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann take moral responsibility for the incident and resign. Despite this, Mann has publicly condemned the act, promising severe consequences for those involved. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police announced they had made arrests related to an attempted tampering with the statue and continue to investigate the motivations behind the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

