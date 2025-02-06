Samajwadi Party Raises Concerns Over EC's Conduct in Milkipur Bypoll

In a dramatic session at the Lok Sabha, members of the Samajwadi Party displayed a white sheet inscribed with 'Election Commission,' voicing allegations of bias by the poll panel during the Milkipur bypoll in Uttar Pradesh.

Party leader Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the Election Commission, suggesting it is effectively defunct due to its failure to ensure a fair electoral process. Yadav alleged bias in officer placements, purportedly favoring a specific caste.

Highlighting over 500 unaddressed complaints filed via social media, Yadav underscored the contest's political importance, as the Milkipur seat holds strategic value in Ayodhya, pivotal to their rivalry with BJP.

