Delhi Elections: Awaiting Results Amid Exit Poll Predictions

Exit polls suggest a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory in Delhi, but politicians urge caution, citing possible inaccuracies. The city's poor state is highlighted, with hopes pinned on effective leadership. Sanjay Raut and Swati Maliwal express confidence in actual results, reflecting polling surprises in past elections and urging patience until official proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:29 IST
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
As exit polls project a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi assembly elections, some political figures are urging restraint and caution against relying solely on these predictions. Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal advised waiting for the official results, emphasizing the potential inaccuracies of premature polls.

Maliwal expressed confidence in the residents of Delhi, stating they have likely voted for candidates truly equipped to address the pressing issues the capital faces. Highlighting the city's dire conditions, she mentioned overflowing sewers and widespread garbage, describing Delhi as a 'dustbin' in urgent need of effective governance.

Similarly, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut dismissed the exit polls, referencing past divergences between predictions and final results in Maharashtra and Haryana. He remains hopeful that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will secure leadership in Delhi, suggesting a skeptical view of the BJP's forecasted success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

