Shashi Tharoor Slams U.S. Deportation Tactics
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has criticized the U.S. deportation of 104 illegal Indian immigrants as an insult to India, urging the government to issue a strong protest. The deportees, sent on a military aircraft and handcuffed, highlight the U.S. crackdown under the Trump administration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:57 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday criticized the U.S. for its method of deporting Indian immigrants, deeming it an 'insult to India and the dignity of Indians'.
The immigrants, deported by the Trump administration, were sent on a U.S. military aircraft and remained handcuffed until reaching Amritsar.
Tharoor urged the Indian government to issue a protest, insisting that while the U.S. can deport illegal immigrants, doing so in a disrespectful manner is unacceptable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
