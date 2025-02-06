Shashi Tharoor Slams U.S. Deportation Tactics

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday criticized the U.S. for its method of deporting Indian immigrants, deeming it an 'insult to India and the dignity of Indians'.

The immigrants, deported by the Trump administration, were sent on a U.S. military aircraft and remained handcuffed until reaching Amritsar.

Tharoor urged the Indian government to issue a protest, insisting that while the U.S. can deport illegal immigrants, doing so in a disrespectful manner is unacceptable.

