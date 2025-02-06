Indian Youth Congress Protests Against 'Anti-Youth' Budget
The Indian Youth Congress staged a protest on Thursday against the central government's Union Budget, labeling it 'anti-youth'. Led by IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, demonstrators held placards and chanted slogans in central Delhi. The budget aims for reforms and increased welfare support.
The Indian Youth Congress took to the streets on Thursday to express their displeasure with the Union Budget, condemning it as 'anti-youth'.
Led by their president, Uday Bhanu Chib, the protestors rallied in central Delhi, carrying placards and chanting against the government's fiscal policies.
The Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1st, aims to set the stage for upcoming reforms while bolstering welfare measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
