Indian Youth Congress Protests Against 'Anti-Youth' Budget

The Indian Youth Congress took to the streets on Thursday to express their displeasure with the Union Budget, condemning it as 'anti-youth'.

Led by their president, Uday Bhanu Chib, the protestors rallied in central Delhi, carrying placards and chanting against the government's fiscal policies.

The Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1st, aims to set the stage for upcoming reforms while bolstering welfare measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)