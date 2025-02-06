Left Menu

Internal Rifts Rock Karnataka BJP Amidst Leadership Discontent

Basavaraj Bommai addressed internal conflicts within the Karnataka BJP, urging members to resolve issues through discussions. This comes as dissatisfaction grows over state president B Y Vijayendra's leadership, causing factions within the party. Bommai emphasized the importance of unity under senior leadership to address governance challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Basavaraj Bommai, BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister, has voiced his strong disapproval of the ongoing 'internal bickering' within the Karnataka BJP.

He has called upon party factions to exercise patience and engage in discussions under the guidance of senior leaders to resolve their differences.

Bommai expressed confidence that the party's senior leadership would soon intervene to address these developments, fostering dialogue with key leaders to reach a decision.

This internal dispute arises amid rising distress among farmers and women, with increasing incidents of violence and suicides attributed to Congress's 'misgovernance'.

Bommai criticized the factional rift for diverting attention from opposing the ruling Congress.

The discord involves accusations against state BJP president B Y Vijayendra and demands for leadership changes, fueled by dissatisfaction with his style and policies, perceived as aligning too closely with Congress interests.

Prominent critics include MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Bommai reiterated the BJP's dedication to efficient governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing that central decisions are binding and factionalism has no place in the party.

He appealed for unity and adherence to decisions guided by seasoned leaders like former Chief Minister Yediyurappa, affirming that should internal resolutions falter, central leadership's verdict remains paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

